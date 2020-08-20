Forbes J M & Co. LLP Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TL Private Wealth increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,251,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,434,975. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average is $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $205.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

