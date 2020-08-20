Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 50 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.00. 3,022,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,310,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.19 and its 200 day moving average is $291.97. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.24.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

