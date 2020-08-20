Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Announces Earnings Results

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 16.20 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 17.70 ($0.23) by GBX (1.50) (($0.02)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

FRAS traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) on Thursday, reaching GBX 305.80 ($4.00). The company had a trading volume of 764,890 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.06, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 288.02. Frasers Group has a one year low of GBX 174.20 ($2.28) and a one year high of GBX 536.35 ($7.01).

In related news, insider David Daly sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £3,776.92 ($4,937.80).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Frasers Group Company Profile

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, House of Fraser Retail, European Sports Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

