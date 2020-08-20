Garrison Point Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Garrison Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. JD.Com comprises approximately 0.5% of Garrison Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on JD shares. Nomura increased their price objective on JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on JD.Com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

JD.Com stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.94. 21,965,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,781,962. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $74.39. The firm has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. JD.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

