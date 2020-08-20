Garrison Point Capital LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Garrison Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.3% of Garrison Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after buying an additional 10,854,416 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,330,000 after buying an additional 4,030,818 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,541,000 after buying an additional 2,029,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,665,000 after buying an additional 1,711,080 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16,377.1% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,042,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,035,852 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.76. 15,351,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,252,777. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

