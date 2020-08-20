Garrison Point Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Garrison Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,921 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. Uber Technologies accounts for about 0.6% of Garrison Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,402,875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,963,363 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,010,586 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $949,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,449 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $584,551,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 17,609,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $547,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,571,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,478,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.97.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at $10,051,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,875,220. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.