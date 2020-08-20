Garrison Point Capital LLC Invests $54.37 Million in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Garrison Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,370,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 36.2% of Garrison Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Garrison Point Capital LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 128.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.41. 650,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,646. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

