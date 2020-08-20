Garrison Point Capital LLC Makes New Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Garrison Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 662,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,833,000. American Homes 4 Rent comprises 11.9% of Garrison Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Garrison Point Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of American Homes 4 Rent at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,780,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,898,000 after purchasing an additional 102,119 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,086,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,521,000 after purchasing an additional 449,179 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,443,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,286,000 after purchasing an additional 714,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,657,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,065,000 after purchasing an additional 99,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 9,442,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,007,000 after purchasing an additional 666,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $640,397.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,681.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

AMH traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.48. 1,699,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $29.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.