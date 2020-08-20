Garrison Point Capital LLC Takes $443,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Garrison Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.3% of Garrison Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.83 on Thursday, hitting $279.93. 27,609,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,480,926. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $280.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

