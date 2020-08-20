Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 23.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,131,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,491,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 98.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,382,000 after purchasing an additional 620,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,165,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,455. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.55 and a 200-day moving average of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.