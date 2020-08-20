GeoDB (GEO) Price Hits $0.59 on Top Exchanges

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $7.96 million and $737,209.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One GeoDB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00004981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00040520 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $666.27 or 0.05604215 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About GeoDB

GEO is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,437,000 tokens. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

