Girard Partners LTD. Buys 1,275 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,711. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.43. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $228.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

