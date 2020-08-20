Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 372,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,695.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 297,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 291,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.40. 966,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,577. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.58. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $50.47.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

