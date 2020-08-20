Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.19.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GPN traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.76. 1,794,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,598. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.79.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

