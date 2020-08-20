Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth $27,743,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 815,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,287,000 after acquiring an additional 401,292 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,672,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,841,000 after acquiring an additional 285,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 991,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,758,000 after acquiring an additional 261,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,357,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,575,000 after acquiring an additional 260,887 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $157.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.