Girard Partners LTD. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $712,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.75. 2,949,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,099,055. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

