Girard Partners LTD. Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 471.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 43,124 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $112.53. The stock had a trading volume of 886,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,579. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $153.65. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.47.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Raymond James downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.24.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

