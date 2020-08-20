Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,774 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,903,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,053,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $212.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

