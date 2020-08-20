Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $85.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,082,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,294,117. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $213.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

