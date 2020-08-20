Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 6.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 19.0% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $2,561,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,768.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $4,677,648.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,835 shares of company stock worth $8,290,509 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,644. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.