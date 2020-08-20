Girard Partners LTD. Sells 2,117 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,159 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.4% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,869 shares of company stock valued at $895,356. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

CSCO stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.31. 18,439,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,230,439. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $177.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

