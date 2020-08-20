Girard Partners LTD. Sells 355 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 910,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,773 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,292,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.