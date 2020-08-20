Girard Partners LTD. Trims Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1,073.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $1,024,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,759.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $856,098.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at $239,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,743 shares of company stock worth $13,856,804. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $83.01. 1,112,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.55. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $83.97.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

