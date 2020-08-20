Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Update

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

EFAS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.63. 841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,634. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $16.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th.

