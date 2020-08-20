Goldcoin Price Reaches $0.0071 on Major Exchanges (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $295,814.86 and approximately $103.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00526392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 83.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000482 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

