Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Holdings Cut by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter.

GVIP stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,801. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $75.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.51.

