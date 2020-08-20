Golem (GNT) Market Capitalization Hits $85.63 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Golem token can now be bought for about $0.0864 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Cryptopia, Binance and Ethfinex. In the last week, Golem has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $85.63 million and $6.07 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00135203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.71 or 0.01752348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00194045 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00149371 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,670,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Cobinhood, Vebitcoin, Ethfinex, Bitbns, Iquant, Livecoin, Mercatox, Bithumb, Huobi, WazirX, Bittrex, Coinbe, HitBTC, Tux Exchange, BitMart, Koinex, Poloniex, OOOBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange, Upbit, Braziliex, ABCC, Zebpay, Binance, BigONE, OKEx, GOPAX, DragonEX, Gate.io, BitBay and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

