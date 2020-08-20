Graphcoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar. Graphcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graphcoin alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00478131 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00020132 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011722 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003066 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000221 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000290 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

GRPH is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin . The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graphcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.