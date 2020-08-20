Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $8.20 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.2% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,811,000 after buying an additional 5,562,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after buying an additional 849,474 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,308,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,001,000 after buying an additional 353,907 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,077,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,898,000 after buying an additional 933,775 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,930,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,546,000 after buying an additional 504,582 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.87. The company had a trading volume of 340,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.33. The company has a market capitalization of $214.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.