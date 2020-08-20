Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Shares Bought by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,873 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 87.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,944,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863,028 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $88,484,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,779,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,709,000 after buying an additional 2,404,800 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 177.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,987,000 after buying an additional 2,090,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 15.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,554,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,977 shares during the last quarter.

Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,924,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,642. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

