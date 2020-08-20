HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Down 96.0% in August

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the July 30th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HDELY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.28. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

