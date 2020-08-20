HGK Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,062,349,000 after buying an additional 2,180,725 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $618,966,000 after purchasing an additional 872,906 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,345,000 after purchasing an additional 808,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,608,000 after purchasing an additional 48,864 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $150.93. The stock had a trading volume of 28,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GD shares. TheStreet cut General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

