HGK Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.1% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 16.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 19.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

In related news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total transaction of $257,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $752,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,822,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,472 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.76. 2,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,678. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.61. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $196.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $307.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

