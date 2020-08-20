HGK Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. State Street comprises 1.9% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,170,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,413,000 after acquiring an additional 390,253 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,137.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 85,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 78,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 63,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.93. The stock had a trading volume of 76,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. State Street Corp has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

