HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $5.73 Million Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. J M Smucker comprises approximately 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 781.3% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 153.8% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 89.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,807 shares of company stock worth $1,178,933 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $111.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,763. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.90. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $125.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of J M Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.77.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

