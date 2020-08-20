HGK Asset Management Inc. Makes New $5.62 Million Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,000. Genuine Parts accounts for 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,131,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,699 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $3,096,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 98.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,382,000 after purchasing an additional 620,612 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 314.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 435,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 330,058 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $18,617,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.40, a PEG ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.