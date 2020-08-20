HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,031 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark accounts for approximately 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $27,743,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 815,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,287,000 after purchasing an additional 401,292 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 3,178.8% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 357,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 346,237 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,672,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,841,000 after purchasing an additional 285,900 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 991,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,758,000 after purchasing an additional 261,621 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.53. 30,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,018. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.54. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

