HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,545 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,545 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.35.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX stock traded down $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $84.81. 343,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,689,970. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $163.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 398.32 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.