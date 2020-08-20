HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,670 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,782 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 19,670 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,639,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,102,664. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $206.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

