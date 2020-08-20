HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 679 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after purchasing an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $29.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,576.73. 84,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,116. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,586.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,503.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,380.51. The stock has a market cap of $1,060.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

