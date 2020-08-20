High Pointe Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 2.3% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,944,000 after acquiring an additional 237,469 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,200,989,000 after purchasing an additional 886,375 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,231 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,237,889 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $591,457,000 after purchasing an additional 493,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,731,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,173,904. The company has a market capitalization of $172.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $57.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.