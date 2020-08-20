High Pointe Capital Management LLC Invests $651,000 in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $761,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.10. 4,727,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,938,739. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.38. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

