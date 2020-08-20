HighTower Advisors LLC Has $182.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,383 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $182,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 396.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 32,158 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 109,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 36,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $332,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.41. 801,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,520. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.60. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $217.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.