HighTower Advisors LLC Has $58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,944 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $57,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,216,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 142.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.66. 331,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,160. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.