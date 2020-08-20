HighTower Advisors LLC Has $79.18 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336,289 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $79,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,513.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,449,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,748,000 after buying an additional 5,111,582 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $17,210,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,644.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,970,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,898 shares in the last quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 774,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,106,000.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,550. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

