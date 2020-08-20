HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,611,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 670,306 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $83,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,796,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,818,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 211.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 35,116 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $637,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,583,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $309,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.16. 4,912,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,481,693. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

