HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 499,907 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,907 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $40,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,845.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 183.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031,590. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

