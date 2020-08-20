HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 6,503 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $39,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $349.36. 714,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,424. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $384.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.86 and a 200 day moving average of $318.62.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

