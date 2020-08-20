Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Trading 41.5% Higher This Week

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $8,749.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00135076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.25 or 0.01755147 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00194105 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000897 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00150254 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

