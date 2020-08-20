HorusPay Price Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. HorusPay has a market cap of $6.90 million and $320.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HorusPay has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00135978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.70 or 0.01752731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00194454 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00146547 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

